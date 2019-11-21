Trump Not Immune From Investigation, Vance Tells High Court

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump isn’t immune from an investigation into acts he committed while a private citizen, New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance told the Supreme Court on Thursday, disputing Trump’s attempts to quash a subpoena for his tax returns. New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance cited a case in which the Supreme Court ordered President Richard Nixon to comply with a subpoena. (AP) The Second Circuit correctly found that Vance can enforce a subpoena to procure Trump’s tax and financial information from his accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, as part of a grand jury investigation into hush-money payments provided to...

