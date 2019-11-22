Senate Confirms NIGC Chair As Okla. Gov. Taps Tribal Judge

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- Two attorneys with expertise in Native American law have recently won top governmental posts, with a Trump administration pick becoming head of the National Indian Gaming Commission and a tribal court judge earning a spot on the Oklahoma Supreme Court of Oklahoma. The U.S. Senate has confirmed longtime U.S. Department of the Interior staffer E. Sequoyah Simermeyer to serve as chair of the NIGC for a term of three years, according to a Thursday announcement from Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. The commission, which has jurisdiction over 512 licensed gaming venues operated by 246...

