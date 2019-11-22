Taxation With Representation: Skadden, Baker Botts, Goodwin

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:30 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, PayPal inks a $4 billion deal for an online coupon company, Noble Energy makes a $1.6 billion asset sale, and Swiss health care giant Roche AG makes a $1.4 billion biotech investment. PayPal’s $4B Coupon Deal PayPal, advised by Skadden, said Wednesday it will shell out roughly $4 billion to snap up Latham & Watkins-led Honey, a technology platform for aggregating and applying online coupons. The Skadden team representing PayPal included tax partner Sean Shimamoto. The Latham team representing Honey included tax partner Grace Lee. The acquisition of Honey Science Corp., which provides a browser...

