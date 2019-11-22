$80M Rests On 2nd Circ. Fixing Split Cig Tax Ruling, UPS Says

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:11 PM EST) -- UPS urged the Second Circuit on Thursday to revisit its hefty penalty against the company for delivering untaxed cigarettes from Native American reservations into New York, saying almost $80 million hinges on the interpretation of a single word that left the circuit panel keenly divided. Though a panel majority earlier this month slashed $159 million from a New York federal judge's $247 million judgment against United Parcel Service Inc., the company said in a petition for rehearing that the full circuit court should consider the interplay of the federal Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act and the Contraband Cigarette Trafficking Act with the...

