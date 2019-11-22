Alstom Asks For Lenient Sentence Over Africa Bribes

Law360, London (November 22, 2019, 2:18 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for the British subsidiary of Alstom urged a judge on Friday to be lenient to the French energy giant when he sentences it for bribing officials to land a lucrative contract in Tunisia, saying the unit itself had a “limited” role in the scheme. Prosecutors want Alstom Network to pay a fine of about €30 million ($33 million) for bribing a Canadian shell company between 2003 and 2006. (AP) Alstom Network UK Ltd.’s lawyer, Alexander Cameron QC, told a judge at Southwark Crown Court that the company itself had not played a “leading role” in the bribery scheme, which was...

