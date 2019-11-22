Health, Real Estate Acquisition Cos. Price $425M IPOs

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 1:04 PM EST) -- Two blank check companies focused on health care and real estate technology raised a combined $425 million on Friday in initial public offerings steered by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP. CHP Merger Corp. raised $275 million in an upsized offering and the proceeds will go toward a business combination with a health care company. PropTech Acquisition Corp. raised $150 million for its goal of acquiring a target company in the real estate technology industry. Both entities are blank check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, which conduct IPOs to raise money for acquisitions or...

