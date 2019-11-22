Arbitration Question Is Courts' Purview, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 3:47 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Texas ruled Friday that class arbitrability is a gateway matter for the courts to decide, reversing its previous holding that the decision was a procedural one left to arbitrators. In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Eva Guzman, the high court said that unless a contract “clearly and unmistakably” addresses the issue of class arbitrability, a court must determine the issue. The question is similar to what type of controversy will be arbitrated, giving the courts authority over the matter, according to the opinion. The high risks associated with the increased complexity and multiplicity of class arbitration...

