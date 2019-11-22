Texas Justices Deny VW's Bid To Toss State Emissions Suits

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 5:17 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court has rejected Volkswagen's bid to block the state and two counties from separately suing the German automaker for environmental or anti-tampering law violations over its 2015 diesel emissions-cheating scandal. Texas' high court denied a petition from Volkswagen seeking to undo a state appeals panel's July ruling keeping alive claims from the state, Fort Bend County and Harris County, which are seeking to collect additional penalties from Volkswagen over its 2015 admission that it rigged thousands of "clean diesel" vehicles with software designed to cheat regulators' emissions tests. The court didn't offer a reason for denying Volkswagen's petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS