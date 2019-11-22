Force Chicago To Face Tow Notice Suit, Driver Urges

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 3:37 PM EST) -- The city of Chicago proved it is "blissfully ignorant" of how confiscating people's vehicles can really affect them with its bid to dodge accusations that it tows vehicles believed to be abandoned without first mailing notice, a city resident said. When Chicago takes those purportedly abandoned vehicles without providing any pre-tow mail notice, "it sets off a cascade of confusion, hardship and miscommunication," Chicago resident Andrea Santiago said. She urged U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly not to put the brakes on her claims that the city's towing practices violate drivers' due process rights, saying the Seventh Circuit has even acknowledged that...

