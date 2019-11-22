DLA Piper Guides $541M Green Courte Real Estate Fund

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 3:43 PM EST) -- Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm Green Courte Partners LLC led by DLA Piper LLP said Friday it has closed an investment fund worth $540.8 million with a focus on expanding its ventures in niche real estate. The fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners V LLC, marks the firm’s fifth investment fund since its inception in 2002. Green Courte said the funding will be used to continue work on its senior living facilities, expanding its land-lease community portfolio, and to complete paying for its investment in a portfolio of near-airport parking facilities, known together as The Parking Spot. "We appreciate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS