Houston Jury Says No Infringement In Use Of 'Stockdale'

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- Federal jurors in Houston took about an hour to determine that commercial real estate company Stockdale Investment Group had failed to prove another company should be forced to stop using the “Stockdale” name to prevent confusion in the marketplace. Dallas-based Stockdale Investment Group, which brought the suit in August 2018, sought no monetary damages and only wanted a verdict that would have prohibited Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners — which describes itself as a money management firm — from using the Stockdale name. The jurors found that Stockdale Investment Group did not own a trademark entitled to protection and had not proven its...

