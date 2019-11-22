Uber Dodges Suit Over Sex Assault By Fake Driver, For Now

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit from a woman who was sexually assaulted by a suspended Uber driver, but gave the woman another chance to demonstrate a clearer link between the driver's employment and the attack she survived. Uber Technologies Inc. and its subsidiary Rasier LLC won their bid to escape the case, though U.S. Magistrate Judge Jaqueline Scott Corley will allow the woman — who filed her suit under the pseudonym Jane Doe — to try again with an amended complaint. Judge Corley said she wasn't convinced by Doe's argument that the assault "was engendered...

