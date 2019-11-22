Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Says He 'Had No Idea' About Price-Fixing

Law360, San Francisco (November 22, 2019, 10:16 PM EST) -- The former CEO of Bumble Bee took the stand to defend himself against criminal tuna price-fixing charges Friday, testifying before a California federal jury that he didn't order subordinates to engage in price-fixing agreements with competitors while conceding “it’s possible” his subordinates got pricing information from them.

Chris Lischewski testified that he had no knowledge of a conspiracy between the three major U.S. canned tuna companies — his former company, Chicken of the Sea and StarKist — to raise prices of the product between late 2010 through 2013.

“I had no idea,” Lischewski said, in response to his defense counsel asking if...

