Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Says He 'Had No Idea' About Price-Fixing

Law360, San Francisco (November 22, 2019, 10:16 PM EST) -- The former CEO of Bumble Bee took the stand to defend himself against criminal tuna price-fixing charges Friday, testifying before a California federal jury that he didn't order subordinates to engage in price-fixing agreements with competitors while conceding “it’s possible” his subordinates got pricing information from them. Chris Lischewski testified that he had no knowledge of a conspiracy between the three major U.S. canned tuna companies — his former company, Chicken of the Sea and StarKist — to raise prices of the product between late 2010 through 2013. “I had no idea,” Lischewski said, in response to his defense counsel asking if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS