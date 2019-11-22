3rd Circ. Says Feds Aren't Liable In NJ Weapons Cleanup Case

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel said on Friday that the owner of a property in New Jersey that was once a military weapons plant waited too long to sue the federal government to recover cleanup costs under the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act. U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, writing for a unanimous panel, said the clock started ticking when Cranbury Brick Yard LLC bought the site and replaced the previous owner on an agreement with New Jersey officials obligating it to clean up the site. Any further disagreement over whether the clock should have run for three or six years...

