Rakoff Throws Book At Food Fraudster, Giving Her 7 Years

Law360, New York (November 22, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff hit a 62-year-old San Diego woman with a stiff prison sentence of seven years Friday for pilfering $2.9 million from small investors who backed her bogus food ventures and poaching the identities of people in the corporate world to trick her backers. Judge Rakoff also ordered Lisa Bershan, who is incarcerated, to pay back $2.9 million to some 50 investors who thought her companies — Starship Snacks Corp. and All American Pet Co. Inc. — were going to bring innovative new snack and pet products to market. Judge Rakoff went above suggested guidelines that...

