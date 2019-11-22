Disney Says Disability Law Doesn't Mandate Line Skipping

Law360, Los Angeles (November 22, 2019, 8:50 PM EST) -- Walt Disney Parks urged a California federal judge Friday to toss allegations the theme park discriminated against three visitors based on disabilities including cerebral palsy and anxiety, saying the theme park reasonably accommodated them even though they weren't allowed to hop the line on popular rides like Splash Mountain. Plaintiff Johnny Galvan, a Disneyland season ticket holder, claims he suffers from debilitating anxiety that makes it impossible for him to stand in line surrounded by a large group of people to access his favorite attractions and rides and needs a Disability Access Service pass to bypass the line. But after receiving...

