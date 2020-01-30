J&J Owes $344M For False Mesh Marketing, Calif. Judge Says

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc. misled consumers about the true risks of its pelvic mesh products and must pay nearly $344 million in civil penalties, a California judge ruled on Thursday following a bench trial in the trailblazing suit brought by California’s attorney general. After a two-month bench trial, a judge found that Johnson & Johnson lied to California consumers and doctors about the safety of two lines of mesh products. (Getty) In an 88-page statement of decision coming four months after the two-month bench trial, San Diego Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon sided with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra...

