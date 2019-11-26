Chinese Telescope Co. Hit With $16.8M Antitrust Verdict

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:22 PM EST) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday found that Chinese telescope seller Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. suppressed competition and conspired to fix the price of consumer telescopes in the U.S. in violation of federal antitrust laws, concluding that it owes $16.8 million in damages to rival Orion Telescopes & Binoculars. After two days of deliberating, an eight-member jury found Zhejiang, China-based Ningbo Sunny liable for violating the Sherman Act and the Clayton Act by forming a monopoly over the domestic consumer telescope market between 2013 and 2018. Plaintiff Orion had sought about $40 million in damages, but the jury concluded that Ningbo Sunny owed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS