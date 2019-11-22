Arbitrator Hails Transparency Steps, Warns Against Voyeurism

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- Publishing information from an international arbitration can be helpful if it's used to teach or contributes to the development of arbitral rules, but such transparency may not be beneficial if the information is collected for voyeuristic purposes, arbitrator Julian D.M. Lew QC said during a speech on Friday. Addressing attendees at the 14th Annual Fordham Conference on International Arbitration and Mediation during the keynote speech, Lew, who practices as a full-time arbitrator in international commercial and investment disputes out of 20 Essex Street, noted that many parties who use arbitration do so because proceedings are typically kept private. Amid increasing calls...

