Freed WaPo Reporter Gets $180M Default Win Against Iran

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 10:28 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Friday ordered Iran to pay $180 million in damages to a former Washington Post reporter who spent 18 months in an Iranian prison, calling Iran's conduct "outrageous, deserving of punishment and surely in need of deterrence." Jason Rezaian, the Post's former Tehran bureau chief, along with his family, sued the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2016 under the terrorism exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. In his complaint, Rezaian accused the Iranian government of engaging in acts of terrorism, torture and hostage-taking against him in an effort to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS