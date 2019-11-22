Judge Says Atty Has 'No Brain' For Seeking $9M Bonus Pay

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge said a former lobbyist can technically sue 21st Century Oncology's executives for $9 million in bonus pay, but warned that actually filing the suit could put the business attorney in danger of contempt and suggested he has "no brain" for expecting to collect the money in the first place. At the close of a Friday hearing that drew sharp remarks from the bench, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain told Andrew Woods that the exculpation clause in 21st Century’s Chapter 11 plan doesn't protect the company's executives from his Florida lawsuit, but he found it “inconceivable” that...

