Former Raytheon Worker Wins $1M In Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal jury on Thursday awarded more than $1 million to a former Raytheon Co. engineer who said the defense contracting behemoth wrongly reassigned him after he reported problems with tests being run for a U.S. military contract to develop satellite navigation technology. Bruce Casias will get $43,000 in back pay in addition to $1 million in noneconomic damages, the jury decided, determining after a four-day trial that Raytheon had effectively demoted the engineer in violation of the Defense Contractor Whistleblower Protection Act. On the second day of the trial, Raytheon asked the court for a judgment as a matter...

