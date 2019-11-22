Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former Raytheon Worker Wins $1M In Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal jury on Thursday awarded more than $1 million to a former Raytheon Co. engineer who said the defense contracting behemoth wrongly reassigned him after he reported problems with tests being run for a U.S. military contract to develop satellite navigation technology.

Bruce Casias will get $43,000 in back pay in addition to $1 million in noneconomic damages, the jury decided, determining after a four-day trial that Raytheon had effectively demoted the engineer in violation of the Defense Contractor Whistleblower Protection Act.

On the second day of the trial, Raytheon asked the court for a judgment as a matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®