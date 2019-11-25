US Sues Contractor Over 'Sham Office' Used To Earn $52M

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has accused an Idaho-based company of fraudulently obtaining more than $52 million in federal contracts by allegedly creating a sham office with no-show employees to qualify for benefits intended to help small businesses in economically depressed areas. Northcon Inc., which has fewer than 30 employees, and its President Randall Smith construed a scheme between 2011 and 2013 to make it seem as though the company's principal office was in Orofino, Idaho — deemed a Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HubZone — when it was actually based in Hayden, Idaho, which is not considered a HubZone, the government said...

