Enviros Say Army Corps Wrongly Permitted Keystone Pipeline

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:44 PM EST) -- Environmental groups challenging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' issuance of a permit that authorizes the Keystone XL pipeline project have urged a Montana federal judge to grant them a win on the majority of their claims, saying the project's impact on various waterways was not properly evaluated. The Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council and others said Friday that the issuance of the streamlined permit, called Nationwide Permit 12, improperly gave TC Energy the authority to construct the pipeline through several hundred rivers, streams and wetlands without evaluating the impact of the project under Section 404 of the Clean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS