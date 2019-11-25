Alstom UK Unit Ordered To Pay £16.4M For African Bribes

Law360, London (November 25, 2019, 1:03 PM GMT) -- A judge ordered the British subsidiary of Alstom SA to pay £16.4 million ($21 million) on Monday after it was convicted of bribing officials to secure a lucrative infrastructure contract in Africa, closing the Serious Fraud Office's long-running probe into the French rail and energy giant's worldwide business dealings. A judge at Southwark Crown Court has fined the British subsidiary of Alstom SA £15 million ($19.3 million) and ordered it to pay £1.4 million in legal costs. (AP) Sentencing Alstom Network UK Ltd. at Southwark Crown Court, Judge Jeffrey Pegden QC fined the company £15 million and ordered it to pay £1.4 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS