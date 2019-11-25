M&M Ice Cream Buyers Cry 'Food Fraud' Over Vanilla Flavors

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:58 PM EST) -- A buyer of M&M-branded ice cream has filed a proposed class action against Mars Inc. accusing the candy-making giant of misleading consumers by passing off its vanilla ice cream bars as natural when they, in fact, contain synthetic flavoring. In a complaint filed Saturday in New York federal court, shopper Sherise Richardson claims Mars' use of additional flavoring constitutes "food fraud" by continuing to label the bars as containing "vanilla," despite not containing very much of the bean-based flavor. The suit is nearly identical to recent complaints lodged against companies including Friendly's and Wegmans for allegedly mislabeling vanilla ice cream. "We're not...

