Gaming Co. Says Calif. Tribe Owes $5.4M For Sham Casino

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:53 PM EST) -- A development company has pressed a California federal court to rule in its favor in a breach of contract suit alleging a tribe lured it into investing $5.38 million in a sham casino project, saying the tribe had agreed to pay a promissory note from noncasino resources when the casino did not open. JW Gaming Development LLC on Friday refuted Pinoleville Pomo Nation tribe members’ argument that they were required to pay back the interim loan from the “limited recourse” of only two sources — either permanent financing or casino revenue. According to JW Gaming, the recourse provision doesn’t negate the tribe’s duty...

