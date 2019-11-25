Romo-Backed Expo Asks Texas Justices For 2nd Shot At NFL

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:48 PM EST) -- A fantasy sports convention backed by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is again going head to head with the NFL before the Texas Supreme Court, arguing that an appeals court naively took the league at its word when it denied intentionally torpedoing a 2016 event. In its second attempt to have the Lone Star State's highest court overturn an NFL courtroom victory, The Fan Expo LLC told the Texas justices that a jury should have decided whether the NFL killed its signature 2016 convention by strong-arming EA Sports into backing out as a sponsor. Instead, a trial court judge ended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS