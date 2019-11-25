NJ Seller Can Nix Property Deal After Buyer Failed To Close

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:02 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Monday said a trial court was right to conclude that a property owner could cancel a $2.25 million sale contract since the prospective buyer failed to close on the deal by a specified date. A two-judge appellate panel affirmed the court’s Aug. 22 summary judgment win for Epco Services Inc. in its suit against Brightstar Hospitality LLC, saying the agreement allowed Epco to terminate the contract if Brightstar did not finalize the sale on the closing date. “The evidence justifying seller's termination of the contract was so ‘onesided’ that summary judgment was properly granted,” the...

