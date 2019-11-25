Venezuela Says Sanctions Changes Bar Citgo Share Seizure

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:54 PM EST) -- Venezuela has urged a Delaware federal judge to maintain a prohibition on Crystallex seizing and selling off shares in Citgo's parent company, telling the court Friday that allowing the Canadian miner to proceed would violate U.S. sanctions. The Latin American country and Petróleos de Venezuela SA said in a letter that the court should maintain a stay of the proceedings until a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court or the issuance by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control of a license to Crystallex that would let the mining company undertake a forced judicial sale of shares in the...

