Justices Skip TCPA Case Over Medical Database Faxes

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a case claiming a medical database company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by faxing doctors for updated contact details, cementing a precedential appellate ruling that found the communications weren’t advertisements. The decision is a loss for Dr. Robert Mauthe of Pennsylvania, who alleged that unsolicited information requests he and other medical professionals received from Optum Inc. and an affiliate were advertisements because Optum profits by licensing the information it collects to the health care industry. But a Pennsylvania federal court and the Third Circuit rejected Mauthe’s theory, finding that although the...

