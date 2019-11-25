Marketer, Travel Agent Try To Exit Suit Alleging Rape At Resort

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- A marketer and a travel agency asked Friday to be released from a suit over the alleged rape of two young women at a Beaches resort in Jamaica, saying they do not own or operate the property and had no duty to protect against the alleged injuries. In separate motions filed in federal court in Miami, Unique Vacations Inc. and The Mark Travel Corp. both argued for summary judgment in their favor on the grounds that the claims against them are misplaced and fail to meet pleading requirements under the laws of Jamaica and several U.S. states. Miami-based Unique Vacations, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS