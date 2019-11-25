DC Circ. Doubts Malaysia Airlines Flight Row Belongs In US

Law360, Washington (November 25, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges offered little hope Monday to victims’ relatives fighting to revive their multidistrict litigation to hold Malaysia Airlines, its insurer Allianz SE and Boeing Co. liable for the mysterious disappearance of Flight MH370 more than five years ago. Circuit Judges Robert Wilkins and Arthur Randolph, who heard an appeal challenging a D.C. federal judge's dismissal of the litigation last November, appeared to agree with the trial court’s conclusion that Malaysia, not the U.S., is the appropriate venue to resolve the wrongful death and product liability litigation. The MDL, which involves 40 complaints, was filed under the Montreal Convention,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS