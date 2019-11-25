AIG Unit Can't Overturn Atty Fees In Yahoo Jury Win

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:31 PM EST) -- Yahoo Inc. presented enough evidence to back a jury finding that it can recover the $618,000 in attorney fees it spent trying to establish that an AIG subsidiary breached its policy by failing to cover its losses in underlying privacy class actions, a California federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila nixed AIG unit National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa.’s bid to deny Yahoo's attorney fees award or grant a new trial, finding that the federal jury had been presented with “substantial evidence” when it decided in May that the unit acted in bad faith by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS