EEOC Roundup: $1M In Deals, Including Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:37 PM EST) -- Over the past several weeks, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reached a series of settlements totaling over $1 million, including a deal in which a McDonald's franchisee in Texas agreed to fork over $340,000 to end a suit alleging that multiple female employees were sexually harassed. McDonald's Franchisee Resolves Sex Harassment Suit Credle Enterprises LLC, a McDonald's franchisee that operates several restaurant locations in the Texas Panhandle, agreed to fork over $340,000 to close the book on an EEOC suit accusing it of fostering an environment in which eight female employees endured sexual harassment. The harassment was perpetrated by...

