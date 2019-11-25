High Fees Harmed Entire Adidas 401(k), Ex-Participants Insist

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- Two former participants in Adidas' 401(k) plan urged an Oregon federal court not to throw out their proposed class action over the plan's fees, saying Adidas' argument that they can't sue because they didn't choose the investments that were allegedly too costly is bunk because the entire plan suffered. Paul Enos and David Freitas told the court in their opposition to dismissal Friday that they could bring their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Adidas America Inc. even if they hadn't personally invested in the plan options at the center of the claims. It is enough that their suit alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS