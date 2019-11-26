Don't Delay Land Trust Mandate, Tribe Urges 10th Circ.

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma-based tribe asked the Tenth Circuit to deny the Cherokee Nation's bid to stay an appellate court decision letting the federal government take a parcel of land into trust for the tribe, saying its sovereign rights and economic interests would be harmed by a stay. The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians said Monday in opposing the Cherokee Nation's motion to stay the Tenth Circuit's land trust mandate that the UKB has been unable to assert its sovereign jurisdiction like other federally recognized Indian tribes in Oklahoma because it lacks a land base. The Nov. 15 motion requested that the...

