Suit Against Argent Trust Over $198M ESOP Buy Stays Tossed

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 1:37 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge has refused to revive a Choate Construction Co. employee's proposed class action that claimed Argent Trust Co. didn’t properly vet her company benefits plan's $198 million purchase of allegedly overvalued stock. In an order signed Sunday and docketed Monday, U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle denied Choate employee Sharon Lee's request that he reconsider his August decision dismissing her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The judge said that there weren’t any clear mistakes in his decision, noting in his brief order that he already found that she didn’t suffer any harm. “Contrary to plaintiff’s argument, the...

