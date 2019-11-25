CVS Customers Certify NY, Ariz. Classes In Generic Price Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- Consumers accusing CVS Pharmacy Inc. of overcharging them for generic medications have won a bid to certify classes of drug buyers in New York and Arizona, bringing the total number of certified classes in the case to six. California U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued an order on Friday saying the consumers had found suitable replacements for previously proposed class representatives in Darlene McAfee of Arizona and Stephen Sullivan of New York. “McAfee and Sullivan have produced documents establishing that they purchased the allegedly overcharged generic prescriptions from defendants when they used their respective insurance,” Judge Gonzalez Rogers said. “In...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS