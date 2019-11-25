Humira Buyers Say They've Proven AbbVie's 'Patent Thicket'

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:31 PM EST) -- AbbVie shouldn’t be able to escape first-of-its-kind litigation accusing the pharmaceutical giant of building a “patent thicket” around its immunosuppressant Humira in order to block cheaper biosimilars from coming onto the market, Humira buyers have told an Illinois federal judge. The proposed classes asked U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah not to toss their consolidated case in a filing made public Friday, saying they had sufficiently alleged that AbbVie launched and maintained a successful anti-competitive scheme. “AbbVie argues that its conduct is entirely immune to antitrust scrutiny by operation of patent law and the First Amendment,” the filing said. “But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS