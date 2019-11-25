Apple Can't Get Cert. Denial In IPhone Screens Suit Reboot

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- Disgruntled iPhone 6 owners suing Apple over alleged screen defects have dodged a bullet but may find themselves in a minefield soon, after a California federal court denied the tech giant's bid to kill class certification outright but also said they're unlikely to clear that hurdle going forward. In a 37-page order entered Friday, U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh said Apple Inc. had badly botched its bid to deny class certification by relying on legal principles that have no relevance to the situation at hand. Judge Koh denied Apple's motion on those grounds but said the iPhone owners aren't out of...

