Boston Scientific Gets Sanctions Nixed In FCA Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Monday overturned sanctions imposed on Boston Scientific Corp. for allegedly trying to hide a key witness in a False Claims Act case accusing the company of selling defective defibrillators, saying the company should be able to tell its side of the story. U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen vacated the sanctions ordered in October by the late federal Magistrate Judge Steven E. Rau, who compared Boston Scientific's counsel to “a corporate lawyer caricature found in cartoon caption contests.” Judge Rau had found the company’s failure to disclose a key witness until the "final hours" before discovery...

