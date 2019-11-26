Judge OKs $1.1M Atty Fees In Eaton Vance 401(k) Deal

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:10 PM EST) -- A Boston federal judge signed off on an award of $1.1 million in attorney fees to Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP for the firm’s work in negotiating a $3.45 million deal for participants in the 401(k) plan for investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp. U.S. District Judge William G. Young announced Monday he would grant the full requested amount that Sanford Heisler had argued for in a May preliminary class settlement hearing. The amount represents one-third of the negotiated deal amount, minus the expected cost of executing it, Sanford Heisler said. The order was handed down Friday but had to be corrected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS