DLA Piper Adds Patent Pro From Arnold & Porter In Calif.

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- DLA Piper has added a seasoned patent attorney in the firm's San Francisco office who scored significant wins for major clients during more than a decade at Arnold & Porter, the firm has announced. Soumitra "Sam" Deka has joined the patent litigation subgroup of DLA Piper's intellectual property and technology practice as a partner, the firm said in late November. Deka told Law360 on Friday that he's looking forward to the opportunities offered by his new role. "I was most attracted to DLA for its outstanding intellectual property and patent litigation practices, and for its unmatched reputation in the life sciences...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS