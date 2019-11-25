Illinois Gov. Vetoes Bill Forgiving $50M In Plane Repair Taxes

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- The Illinois governor vetoed a bill Monday that would have retroactively forgiven about $50 million in sales and use taxes owed by airplane repair shops that were unaware they had to start collecting taxes on parts in 2015. In vetoing an Illinois bill that would have forgiven $50 million in taxes owed by airplane repair shops, Gov. J.B. Pritzker cited the state's "billions in debt" and "critical needs in schools and public safety services." (AP) H.B. 3902, vetoed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, would have provided sales tax exemptions for parts that go into certain types of aircraft at repair shops accommodating...

