Subaru Slammed With Suit Over SUV Air Bag Sensors

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:00 PM EST) -- Subaru of America Inc. was slammed with a proposed class action Monday in federal court alleging that the carmaker's Forester SUV is plagued by defective air bags the company can't seem to fix, subjecting drivers to physical safety and consumer protection risks. Michigan resident Janelle Kassien claimed she and other Forester drivers have experienced the passenger-side air bag indicator going on and off when there isn't sufficient weight in the front seat, according to her complaint in New Jersey, where Subaru is based. The company and its dealerships have failed to provide an effective remedy nor recalled the vehicles, yet keep...

