Fla. High Court Urged To Review Use Of Land Buying Funds

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:53 PM EST) -- Environmental groups urged the Florida Supreme Court on Monday to consider their suit challenging lawmakers' allocations of hundreds of millions of dollars that a 2014 constitutional amendment directed to the state's Land Acquisition Trust Fund, saying this could be the court's only chance to address a “vital issue of constitutional construction.” The groups, including Florida Defenders of the Environment and the Florida Wildlife Federation, contend that a Sept. 9 decision from state's First District Court of Appeal, which reversed a lower court and found state lawmakers have broad authority to use the funds for conservation purposes other than acquiring more land...

