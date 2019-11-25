Institutions Eagerly Awaiting Guidance On Arbitrator Bias

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- Officials from arbitral institutions around the world said during a conference in New York that they're eagerly awaiting additional guidance from the courts on arbitrator bias, pointing to a case involving Halliburton that is pending in the U.K. Delegates from institutions like the London Court of International Arbitration and the International Chamber of Commerce made clear during a panel on current issues for global arbitral institutions at the Fordham conference on Friday that additional guidance on such issues is always welcome. In fact, LCIA director general Jacomijn van Haersolte-van Hof said the case, involving oilfield services giant Halliburton, has garnered significant interest...

