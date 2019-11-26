Bank Attacks Ford’s ‘Hair-Trigger’ Sanctions Request

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:26 PM EST) -- Ford’s credit subsidiary relied on “straw man gimmicks” and mischaracterizations of financial recovery claims in an effort to shake a lawsuit and sanction the bank that filed it, according to a Texas federal court filing. The International Bank of Commerce said Monday that Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC’s motion for sanctions attacks legal claims and theories the bank had never asserted. For example, the bank said, Ford inflated a claim that an employee helped in a dealerships’ fraud scheme to a claim that the creditor knew about and is responsible for the fraudulent acts. Ford Credit filed the sanctions motion earlier...

