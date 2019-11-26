PBGC Strikes $8.2M Deal With Bankrupt Media Co., Creditors

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 3:56 PM EST) -- Bankrupt media company Freedom Communications, its unsecured creditors and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. reached an $8.2 million settlement that will divvy up the proceeds from several lawsuits targeting Freedom’s former pension investment managers. The settlement, as described in a Monday motion asking a California bankruptcy court for approval, will essentially split up the proceeds from other recent deals reached with Boston businessmen Aaron Kushner and Eric Spitz and other executives and financial advisers accused of mismanaging Freedom. Freedom, which formerly owned the Orange County Register and other local newspapers, filed for bankruptcy in 2015. Freedom’s slide into insolvency came three years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS